Nintendo Switch Sales Top 50 Million Units Sold Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 2,291 Views
Nintendo's hybrid video game console, the Nintendo Switch, has surpassed 50 million units sold to consumers worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.
The Nintendo Switch reached the milestone for the week ending January 4, 2019. The console sold 546,930 units to bring its lifetime sales to 50,354,930 units.
Breaking down the sales by region the console has sold an estimated 17,450,577 units in the US, 13,321,856 units in Europe, and 11,879,018 units in Japan. Breaking down sales in Europe, the Switch has sold 2,500,889 units in the UK, 2,547,502 units in Germany and 3,353,525 units in France.
The Nintendo Switch launched worldwide on Mach 3, 2017. The handheld only version, the Nintendo Switch Lite, launched on September 20, 2019.
Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2019:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19.01 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 15.71 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 15.38 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 14.54 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.28 million
- Splatoon 2 – 9.28 million
- Super Mario Party – 7.59 million
- Pokemon Sword / Shield - 6 million*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 4.59 million
- Super Mario Maker 2 – 3.93 million
23 Comments
OHHHHHHH WE'RE HALF WAY THERE!
- +17
Less than 3 years to reach 50 million!
- +7
ohhhhhh, livin' on a prayer? Yeah...not sure if that's what you were going for there, but thought I'd join in the karaoke fun.
- +4
The Switch is speeding past milestones recently the Xbox One, the SNES and now 50 million! A well deserved success!
- +12
Milestones will be slowing down now that we are past the holidays and the next goal is 60 million and the NES with 61.91 million. As for other consoles Xbox One is 4 million away from 50 million and PS4 is just over 12 million away from Game Boy.
- 0
Depending on the releases of this year, it could beat the NES before 2020 is over, though we'd need a Direct to see what's coming this year.
- +1
It will likely surpass the NES in September or October depending on how strong sales are. Less than 12 million to top the NES and the Switch sold ~20 million in 2019.
- +1
Now hopefully Nintendo will not flub it up like they did with the Wii in 2011 by cutting support and in the next year replacing it a slower, bulkier, and more anti-social platform. Switch 2 should be the next version of Switch, something that builds onto the Switch ecosystem, rather than a brand new platform that cuts a lot of ties and replaces it. There is, otherwise, a very good chance Switch not only keeps selling to 100 million, but well in excess of that number.
Switch 2 should be like GBA was to the GB or what 3DS was to the DS. But what is crucial is improving the online service and continuing a strong lineup.
- +3
I'm seriously worried that Nintendo will eventually run out of steam. Wii had a super slow 2011 and 2012 with one or two good Nintendo games per year. Wii U did the same thing in 2016.
- 0
Unlike with the Wii, Nintendo has more developers working on the Switch. Thanks to them combining home console and handheld developers onto one platform. I'd expect more handheld focused series over the next few years to help boost the lineup.
- +3
Next stop: NES total.
That is the next big milestone. Other than 60 million, which will happen right before that. It is possible Animal Crossing provides a nice boost and Switch sales are up a decent amount in the first half of 2020.
- +1
So are there still people out there delusional enough to think Switch will not reach Wii?
Yes considering some still think it will match 3ds
- +2
It's certainly not inconceivable that Switch falls short. Wii still does have a lead when you allign them after all, but I expect Switch to have a longer and stronger lifecycle.
- +5
Ha yeah seriously. Basically halfway to the Wii now, hasn't even had a price cut, plenty of games still to come, 2020 will likely be its peak year, new SKUs coming out, all of Nintendo behind it instead of being split between Wii and DS, plus its sales are not being driven by non-gamers like the Wii was where sales petered out after a few years. Switch will fly right by the Wii in 2022.
- +2
We will soon run out of last 7th gen/early 8th gen ports. SquareEnix, Capcom, they all have produced NOTHING serious for the Switch in 3 years. They will certainly not start today as they are probably fully involved in designing games for the 9th gen. The technical gap will be too huge soon for the Switch to hold on in 2021. I still see no reason why the Switch would not have a very quick collapse in sales like the Wii.
- -3
Amnesia, you just said those games have never existed on the Switch, and then say Switch will collapse because those games won't be on the Switch anymore...doesn't really make any sense. You just confirmed that Switch will continue selling amazing by pointing out it doesn't need what it hasn't gotten and will continue not getting.
- +8
Slownenberg, lol true...You have been attentive ;), so let's see if Nintendo absorbed enough studios these last years to keep producing its own little empire of exclusive AAA.
- +1
@Amnesia RDR2 is getting ported to Switch soon, so it's not like PS5/XB1SX games won't be portable to Switch. Especially not if a slightly better Switch model comes out. Squeenix did Octopath, DQ11, DQBuilders, and DQBuilders2. They are working on Bravely Default 2 right now. So I'd say Squeenix is not ignoring Switch, and will continue to support it with multiplats.
- 0
Has RDR2 been confirmed for Switch?
- 0
Not yet. Just heavy rumors. Switch Pro controller was datamined out of RDR2.
- 0