Nintendo Switch Sales Top 50 Million Units Sold Worldwide

posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo's hybrid video game console, the Nintendo Switch, has surpassed 50 million units sold to consumers worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Nintendo Switch reached the milestone for the week ending January 4, 2019. The console sold 546,930 units to bring its lifetime sales to 50,354,930 units.

Breaking down the sales by region the console has sold an estimated 17,450,577 units in the US, 13,321,856 units in Europe, and 11,879,018 units in Japan. Breaking down sales in Europe, the Switch has sold 2,500,889 units in the UK, 2,547,502 units in Germany and 3,353,525 units in France.

The Nintendo Switch launched worldwide on Mach 3, 2017. The handheld only version, the Nintendo Switch Lite, launched on September 20, 2019.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through September 30, 2019:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 19.01 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 15.71 million Super Mario Odyssey – 15.38 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 14.54 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.28 million Splatoon 2 – 9.28 million Super Mario Party – 7.59 million Pokemon Sword / Shield - 6 million* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 4.59 million Super Mario Maker 2 – 3.93 million

Figure from Nintendo for the launch week of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield (NS).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

