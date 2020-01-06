PlayStation 5 CPU is a 'Major and Exciting Improvement Over Last Gen Consoles,' Says Developer - News

Developer Przemyslaw Dabrowski of Arclight Creations spoke with GamingBolt in an interview about Sony's next generation console, the PlayStation 5. He says PS5's CPU is a huge improvement over the last generation consoles.

"The 8 core, 16 threaded Zen 2 CPU is indeed a major, and exciting improvement over the last gen consoles," said Dabrowski.

"More available processing power can offer a lot of benefits for the developer – for example in procedurally generated and simulation heavy games, or physics calculations. So not only does the better processing power offer a smoother gameplay experience, it will offer us – the developers – a possibility to create more realistic and immersive worlds."





Arclight Creations next game, Help Will Come Tomorrow, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC 2020.

