The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch Developer is Working on New Patch for the Game - News

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released for the Nintendo Switch in October and developer Saber Interactive announced it is currently working on a new patch for this version of the game to fix issues.

Saber did not reveal when the patch will be released. However, they hope it will be released soon.





The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt recently set a new record via Steam despite coming out in May 2015 with a new peak of over 100,000 concurrent players.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 19, 2015, and for the Nintendo Switch on October 15, 2019.

