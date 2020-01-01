Untitled Goose Game Tops 1 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 242 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Panic and developer House House announced Untitled Goose Game has sold more than one million units.

Untitled Goose Game first launched for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on September 20, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 17.

It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold.



From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame. — Cabel (@cabel) December 30, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.

Key Features:

A horrible goose (that’s you).

A town full of people just trying to get on with their day (you hate them).

A dedicated honk button (!!!).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles