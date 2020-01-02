Best Shooter of 2019 - Article

/ 226 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

This year’s nominees for Best Shooter are a strong mix of new franchises and sequels to established favourites. These games prove shooters still have a commanding presence in an ever changing gaming landscape and will continue to thrill gamers well into 2020 and beyond. Respawn once again proved their mastery of developing first person shooters with the surprise launch of Apex Legends, showing that there was room for another big player in the battle royale sphere. With Control, Remedy proved they still have lots to offer with their best effort since Alan Wake. The Coalition once again showed that the Gears of War series is in more than capable hands with Gears 5. And finally, after a misfire with Battleborn, Gearbox Software returned to familiar ground in a strong way with Borderlands 3.





The Shortlist:





Apex Legends









Control





Gears 5





Borderlands 3

















The Winner:

Gears 5

By combining the visceral, engaging, and satisfying gameplay the series is known for with more open areas, new characters, and higher stakes, The Coalition blew expectations away with Gears 5. In a year filled with strong shooters from start to finish, Gears of War 5 managed to stand above them all and is the site's pick for Best Shooter of 2019.

More Articles