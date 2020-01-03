Best Narrative of 2019 - Article

The Best Narrative Award is reserved each year for the game that has the best combination of overall story, dialogue, and character development. Games that win this award don't have to be limited to a certain genre or type of story-telling; they can be epic adventures, beautifully sad RPGs, or even hilarious puzzle games. This year's shortlist includes everything from post-apocalyptic adventure, to space-faring RPG, sci-fi shooter, a harrowing 14th century stealth experience, and even a strategy game. Here are the nominees for this year’s Best Narrative Award.

The Shortlist:





Death Stranding





The Outer Worlds





Fire Emblem: Three Houses





A Plague Tale: Innocence





Control













The Winner:





Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses' use of humor, voice acting, subjective storytelling (depending on which side you join), and Harry Potter-like school setting made for an incredibly unique narrative experience that was delightful to play through. The game encourages players to track down and accomplish a great deal of meaningful side stories as well, and features a moving ending that plays on concepts of betrayal and romance. Epic at times, sad at others, and peppered with funny moments, Three Houses boasts a consistently high quality narrative, making it VGChartz's Best Narrative of 2019.

