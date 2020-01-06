Overall Game of the Year 2019 - Article

Take a look through our finalists for overall game of the year 2019 and you'll see a lot of familiar names. Hideo Kojima, for many fans an auteur deserving of a spot on the video game Mount Rushmore, delivered his first big project post-Konami, a polarizing, ruminating open-world action game. Intelligent Systems, beloved for its work on Paper Mario and WarioWare, turned in the first console Fire Emblem game in over a decade. Obsidian Entertainment, which made its name on borrowed properties, debuted a brand new sci-fi IP in The Outer Worlds. Capcom transformed one of its most popular games, Resident Evil 2, into a modern survival-horror experience. Finally, the masters at From Software elevated masochism to an art form once again with Sekiro.

The Shortlist:





Death Stranding



Fire Emblem: Three Houses



The Outer Worlds



Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice









The Runner-Up:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Infusing traditional turn-based strategic gameplay with social, simulation, and time management features, the latest Fire Emblem game is exceedingly deep, tactical, and rewarding. Designed in tandem with Intelligent Systems and Koei Tecmo (who collaborated previously on Fire Emblem Warriors), Three Houses pushes the franchise in ambitious, risky new directions, thanks to its school and battalion mechanics. With a terrific narrative, memorable heroes, approachable gameplay, and high replay value, it's one of the very best games of the year.

The Winner:



Resident Evil 2

The majority of video game remakes usually boast a couple of special features, an extra level or dungeon, and a shiny new coat of paint; rarely do they redefine the original formula. Thanks to Resident Evil on GCN and now Resident Evil 2, Capcom can claim to own two of the most transformational remakes of all time. For RE2 the studio ditched the fixed camera angles and "tank" controls of early-era Resident Evil adventures and replaced them with smooth, snappy third-person mechanics. Don't go in expecting a high-octane action title, however; the 2019 incarnation is as unnerving, claustrophobic, and breathless as the 1998 original. It's also substantial and deeply replayable, due to multiple playable characters, lots of secrets, and several scenarios with unique enemies, weapons, and narrative beats. Resident Evil 2 is a sublime survival-horror experience, an extraordinary remake, and our pick for the greatest game of the year.

Previous Winners:

2018: God of War

2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2016 - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

2015 - Rocket League

2014 - Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

2013 - Super Mario 3D World

2012 - Journey

2011 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

2010 - Mass Effect 2

2009 - Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

2008 - LittleBigPlanet

2007 - BioShock

