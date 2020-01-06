Overall Game of the Year 2019 - ArticleEvan Norris , posted 4 hours ago / 910 Views
Take a look through our finalists for overall game of the year 2019 and you'll see a lot of familiar names. Hideo Kojima, for many fans an auteur deserving of a spot on the video game Mount Rushmore, delivered his first big project post-Konami, a polarizing, ruminating open-world action game. Intelligent Systems, beloved for its work on Paper Mario and WarioWare, turned in the first console Fire Emblem game in over a decade. Obsidian Entertainment, which made its name on borrowed properties, debuted a brand new sci-fi IP in The Outer Worlds. Capcom transformed one of its most popular games, Resident Evil 2, into a modern survival-horror experience. Finally, the masters at From Software elevated masochism to an art form once again with Sekiro.
The Shortlist:
Death Stranding
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
The Outer Worlds
Resident Evil 2
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
The Runner-Up:
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Infusing traditional turn-based strategic gameplay with social, simulation, and time management features, the latest Fire Emblem game is exceedingly deep, tactical, and rewarding. Designed in tandem with Intelligent Systems and Koei Tecmo (who collaborated previously on Fire Emblem Warriors), Three Houses pushes the franchise in ambitious, risky new directions, thanks to its school and battalion mechanics. With a terrific narrative, memorable heroes, approachable gameplay, and high replay value, it's one of the very best games of the year.
The Winner:
Resident Evil 2
The majority of video game remakes usually boast a couple of special features, an extra level or dungeon, and a shiny new coat of paint; rarely do they redefine the original formula. Thanks to Resident Evil on GCN and now Resident Evil 2, Capcom can claim to own two of the most transformational remakes of all time. For RE2 the studio ditched the fixed camera angles and "tank" controls of early-era Resident Evil adventures and replaced them with smooth, snappy third-person mechanics. Don't go in expecting a high-octane action title, however; the 2019 incarnation is as unnerving, claustrophobic, and breathless as the 1998 original. It's also substantial and deeply replayable, due to multiple playable characters, lots of secrets, and several scenarios with unique enemies, weapons, and narrative beats. Resident Evil 2 is a sublime survival-horror experience, an extraordinary remake, and our pick for the greatest game of the year.
Previous Winners:
2018: God of War
2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
2016 - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
2015 - Rocket League
2014 - Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
2013 - Super Mario 3D World
2012 - Journey
2011 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
2010 - Mass Effect 2
2009 - Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
2008 - LittleBigPlanet
2007 - BioShock
12 Comments
Gotta disagree with y'all here. I think it was a great game, but I don't think remakes should even be eligible for GOTY awards regardless of how good they are.
I felt the same (that it was great but probably shouldn't be eligible as a remake), but we eventually came to the decision that remakes could be eligible for awards if they were considered sufficiently reimagined, and titles like RE2 and Zelda qualified on that basis.
If it was a remaster sure it shouldn't compete. But this RE2 doesn't remind me of original at all. It could have been called RE8 with just small changes to what it delivered and no one would notice.
REmake 2 is like a completely different telling of the story and no where near the same experience. I gotta agree with it being eligible to win, and the fact that it did.
I think RE2make is good, but I think they dropped the ball on it "uniting the narrative" as they claimed (since it in fact is now even less coherent than it was in the original) and I think they missed a lot of what RE2 had. Another 6 months of a year in development might've been able to bring it to even greater heights. It's still a very good game, though. I just think the original is even better.
I think you suffer from nostalgia.
Yep even though it is a remake RE2 was the best game of the year. So funny that you have DS on the shortlist of both best game and most disappointing. If it wasn't on the second list then it would be the best game ever made =p
Sham, we all know this forum sites users would have voted Death stranding far beyond the rest based on multiple polls. The staff shouldn't have been weighted so heavily, if at all.
Death Stranding didn't win the user poll...
Death Stranding did however win the Most Disappointing vote amongst users. Was saved by the staff vote in that category.
Death Stranding is not a bad game, but it is not a great one either. The hate is hyperboled...but so are the people rushing out to defend it saying it is grear and people just don't understand it.
