Best Original Music Score of 2019 - Article

When used properly, music in video games can play nearly any role and be used to achieve almost any desired effect. Great music can enhance a good game into an unforgettable masterpiece, but just as easily bad music can ruin an otherwise enjoyable experience. Yet, the power of music in video games is often overlooked or even forgotten, but as the following 2019 releases demonstrate it can have a massive impact on the overall experience.

The Shortlist:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses





Kingdom Hearts III

Death Stranding

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince













The Winner:





Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima's most recent offering has been more than just a little divisive among both critics and audiences, with some calling it the best game of the whole year, while others absolutely loathed it, and often for the exact same reasons. However, the one aspect that has drawn near-universal praise from people is the game's exceptional score, created by Ludvig Forssell.

Forssell has become something of a go-to person for Kojima in recent years when it comes to music in his games, Death Stranding being the pair's fourth collaboration since 2014, and features arguably his finest work to date. It is an excellent score from beginning to end and more than deserving of the Best Original Score of 2019 Award.

