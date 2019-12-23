Google Stadia Adds Achievements - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Google announced it has added Achievements to Google Stadia. Players can open their profile on Chrome browser and Chromecast to view the last three achievements earned for the last game played. Clicking on one of them will open the Achievements page.

Mobile players will need to wait until an update in 2020 for achievements.





For the Holidays Google has discounted several games on Google Stadia:

Borderlands 3 Standard (35% off)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (22% off)

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition (35% off)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (50% off)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gold Edition (50% off)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Ultimate Edition (50% off)

GRID (60% off)

GRID Ultimate Edition (60% off)

Just Dance (40% off)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (60% off)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles