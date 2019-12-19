Steam Winter Sale 2019 is Now Live - News

The Steam Winter Sale 2019 is now live and runs until January 2, 2020. There are deals on many games from 2019, as well as older titles. You can check out the Steam Winter Sale 2019 at the Steam store here.

When you purchase games in the Steam Winter Sale or complete Holiday Quests you will earn Festivity Tokens which can be redeemed here. The Winter Sale coupon costs 5,000 tokens and can be used to save $5 on your next Steam purchase by January 2, 2020 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

Steamville Holiday Event Details

Earn Festivity Tokens on Steam Complete Holiday Quests to Earn Festivity Tokens

Complete Quests on Mayor Carol’s Good List and earn 100 Festivity Tokens for every Quest you conquer.

Earn More Tokens When you Shop in the Winter Sale

Shop on Steam during the Winter Sale and earn 100 Festivity Tokens for every $1 you spend on Steam. You will be granted Festivity Tokens when you fund your Steam Wallet (during the sale) or make a purchase using non-Steam Wallet funds.

Tally Up Your Tokens

For a detailed breakdown of your Festivity Token count, whether acquired via Steam purchases, Wallet funds, or Quests, visit Your Token History. Spend Tokens in the Holiday Market Treat Yourself to Wintery Goods in The Holiday Market

Get festive with friends using new Seasonal Chat Stickers and Chat Room Effects, now available in the Holiday Market. Additional Seasonal items include The Winter Sale Coupon and The Winter Profile. These special Seasonal items are all available for your use throughout the duration of the Winter Sale and Steamville Holiday Event. The Winter 2019 Chat Stickers, Chat Room Effects, and Profile upgrade will all expire February 25, 2020 @ 12:00:00 am GMT.

In addition to Seasonal items, you may purchase Chat Emoticons, Profile Backgrounds, and the Winter Badge in the Holiday Market. These items are yours to use beyond the duration of the event.

Try the New Steam Chat Stickers & Effects

To access and use your new Chat Stickers and Chat Effects, visit any Steam Chat window, where you'll discover these items alongside Chat Emoticons in the happy face menu. Earn the Steamville Badge Earn Your Key to the City Badge

Earn this exclusive badge when you complete all of the Winter 2019 Holiday Quests. Participate in the Steam Awards Collect More Stuff in the Steam Awards Event

Check out the 2019 Steam Awards, where you can also collect Trading Cards and craft a Badge.

