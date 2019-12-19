Honkai Impact 3rd Launches December 26 for PC - News

Developer miHoYo announced Honkai Impact 3rd will launch for Windows PC in North America, Europe, and Korea on December 26. Honkai Impact 3rd is currently available worldwide for iOS and Android. It has over 200 million downloads.

"The PC version will retain the authenticity and immersion of Honkai Impact 3rd, meanwhile adding optimizations on controls and UI to ensure the smoothest gameplay possible," said miHoYo CEO Forrest Wei Liu.

"Cross-platform compatibility will also be realized for the PC version, which means one account can be used on both PC and mobile, and players can enjoy this title wherever they please."

View a trailer of the game below:





Here are the PC requirements:

Recommended:

Processor: Intel Core i5 5675C @ 3.10GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 10 GB available space

Graphics: VRAM 4 GB

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit required)

DirectX: Version 11.0c

Minimum:

Processor: Intel Core Duo CPU E4600 @ 2.40GHz or Pentium Dual-Core CPU E2210 @ 2.20 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 10 GB available space

Graphics: VRAM 1 GB

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit required)

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the world plagued by cataclysms caused by “Honkai,” an arcane energy that can synthesize, imitate, or mutate substances natural or artificial. By infecting and transforming selected individuals into “Herrschers,” its empowered hosts, Honkai threats the very existence of humanity. To save the world from tyranny and annihilation, the international organization “Schicksa” has been training and deploying female warriors known as “Valkyries”, to combat Honkai and defend their faith.

Players will command a team of up to three characters (“Valkyries”) armed with unique attack, combo, evasion, and ultimate skills, freely switch between them on the battlefield to counter different enemy types. Valkyrie stats and skills can be customized and enhanced with a diverse arsenal and a level / rank-up system to suit each player’s style.

