The Game Awards 2019 Saw a Record 45 Million Livestreams, Up 73% Year-Over-Year - News

The creator and host for The Game Awards Geoff Keighley announced this year's awards show saw a record 45.2 million livestreams. This is an increase of 73 percent year-over-year.

There was also 15.5 audience members logged votes, which is an increase of 50 percent year-over-year.

Thank you for watching and supporting #TheGameAwards We're honored to announce a record 45 million livestreams for the 2019 show, an increase of 73% over last year. The gaming industry keep growing. And I finally got to meet Beaker. pic.twitter.com/DHniqExMzZ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 18, 2019

Special thanks to our incredible team that helps me bring this show to life, and to everyone in the industry who trusts me to represent our industry. We are on the verge of #TheGameAwards becoming the biggest celebration of any form of entertainment, a life-long goal of mine. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 18, 2019

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad has revealed the viewership of The Game Awards since 2014. The awards show has seen huge growth every year from just 1.9 million viewers in 2014 to 45.2 million this year.

The Game Awards 2019 Viewer Stats



+ 45.2 million global live streams, up 73% YoY

+ 7.5 million Peak Concurrent Viewers

+ 15.5 million audience members logged votes, up 50% YoY.



History:



2014: 1.9m

2015: 2.3m

2016: 3.8m

2017: 11.5m

2018: 26.2m

2019: 45.2m https://t.co/7OgFEgUDN2 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2019

