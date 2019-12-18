The Game Awards 2019 Saw a Record 45 Million Livestreams, Up 73% Year-Over-Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 584 Views
The creator and host for The Game Awards Geoff Keighley announced this year's awards show saw a record 45.2 million livestreams. This is an increase of 73 percent year-over-year.
There was also 15.5 audience members logged votes, which is an increase of 50 percent year-over-year.
Thank you for watching and supporting #TheGameAwards We're honored to announce a record 45 million livestreams for the 2019 show, an increase of 73% over last year. The gaming industry keep growing. And I finally got to meet Beaker. pic.twitter.com/DHniqExMzZ— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 18, 2019
Special thanks to our incredible team that helps me bring this show to life, and to everyone in the industry who trusts me to represent our industry. We are on the verge of #TheGameAwards becoming the biggest celebration of any form of entertainment, a life-long goal of mine.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 18, 2019
Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad has revealed the viewership of The Game Awards since 2014. The awards show has seen huge growth every year from just 1.9 million viewers in 2014 to 45.2 million this year.
The Game Awards 2019 Viewer Stats— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2019
+ 45.2 million global live streams, up 73% YoY
+ 7.5 million Peak Concurrent Viewers
+ 15.5 million audience members logged votes, up 50% YoY.
History:
2014: 1.9m
2015: 2.3m
2016: 3.8m
2017: 11.5m
2018: 26.2m
2019: 45.2m https://t.co/7OgFEgUDN2
10 Comments
It was too long and too boring to watch it from 3 to 6 AM in Europe. Won't do it again next year.
I loved it!! The (PS5) and (XBOX) Series X reveals were stunning!! I am really happy for all the Game Awards Winners!!
Did the PS5 get revealed?
- 0
The PS5 was revealed?
- 0
I assume he means the PS5 game that got revealed, Godfall.
- 0
Not a great show imo. A few good announcements like Xbox Series X, Hellblade 2, Bravely Default 2, and the Wolf Among US 2 re-reveal, but the awards themselves were awful, there was too much live music, and the show dragged on for way too long. The fact that the peak concurrent viewers were 1/6th the total viewers suggests that most people tuned in for a few minutes, saw how boring it was, and then left.
Also I have trouble buying that there were 15.5m voters. For instance, the game that won Best Narrative, has less than 500k sales, how does a game that sold so few copies win best narrative if there were 31 times that many people voting?
- 0
I only watched for a super smash bros announcement. Was very disappointed. It wasn't enjoyable to watch. Felt like it dragged on for 3 hours.
That was my favorite part actually. Reading all the tweets before and after.
"SORA is going to be added 100% no doubt" or "of course they are adding master chief" to
"what no announcement? how boring worst stream ever".
The stream was fine, twitter was hilarious though.
- 0