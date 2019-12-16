Death Come True to Launch for Switch, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android in 2020 - News

Publisher Izanagi Games announced via Twitter the full motion video game directed and written by Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, Dead Come True, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, iOS, and Android in 2020.

"Death Come True will be tentatively releasing for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. Development for each platform is progressing now, but there may be changes depending on review procedures, etc," reads the tweet.

View a teaser trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The story takes place in a hotel. The main character, Makoto Karaki (Kanata Hongo) is a wanted serial killer. However, he has lost all of his memories. Under such circumstances, when he dies, he has a mysterious ability to “time leap” and return to the past. As he’s being chased as a criminal, who can he trust? Who should he be wary of? What is his true identity? The man searches to find the truth as he repeats decisions and death.

