Norman Reedus Will be a Presenter at The Game Awards, The Game Festival Announced - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter Norman Reedus will be a presenter at tonight's The Game Awards 2019. He was also nominated.

Other confirmed presenters include the former president of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime, Ikumi Nakamura, the co-creator of Westworld Jonathan Nolan, and NBA professional for the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry.

We're happy to welcome Norman Reedus @wwwbigbaldhead as a presenter (and a nominee) tomorrow night at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/WU6PPWIsjf — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 11, 2019

Geoff Keighley also announced The Game Festival, which takes place alongside The Game Awards. It allows gamers to play free demos of games that are present at the awards show via Steam. The demos will be playable from December 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET to December 14 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed lived on December 12 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles