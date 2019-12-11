Roguelite RPG Dreamscaper Headed to Switch - News

Developer Afterburner Studios announced roguelite RPG, Dreamscaper, is coming to the Nintendo Switch as a console timed exclusive alongside the Windows PC via Steam version in early 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A surreal, hack-and-slash roguelite, players battle a nightmarish depression that lives in a young woman’s subconscious.

Dreamscaper is an action RPG roguelite, blending elements from brawlers, top-down shooters, and dungeon crawlers.

Every slumber is a different random dungeon and you must unlock the power of your dreams to see a new day.

Play as Cassidy, a young woman trapped in a deep depression. Dive into her subconscious to take on the surreal nightmares she wrestles with.

