Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – November 2019

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through November 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch closing the gap with the Xbox One on a monthly basis and is now less than half a million away.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 103 million mark, and the Nintendo Switch passed the 44 million mark and the Xbox One passed the 44 million mark. The PS4 has sold 103.74 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 44.91 million units, and the Switch 44.59 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 54 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 23 percent, and the Switch 23 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 103,736,169

Xbox One Total Sales: 44,911,567

Switch Total Sales: 44,587,334

During the month of November 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 1.52 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 2.60 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 1.07 million units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 577,370 units (+17.44%), the PlayStation 4 is down 1,549,640 units (-39.60%) and the Xbox One is down 618,760 units (-32.40%).

As a side note November 2018 included Cyber Monday, while this year it took place in December. Therefore, the holiday season is one week shorter in 2019 than it was in 2018.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 52 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 31 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 17 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 2,363,761

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 1,291,041

Switch Monthly Sales: 3,888,670

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

