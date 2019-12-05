Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Has Brought the Xbox Scarlett Home and is 'Having a Blast' - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter has teased he has brought Microsoft's next generation home console, the Xbox Scarlett, home and it has become his primary console.

He has been using the Xbox Scarlett to play games, connect to the community, and using the Elite Series 2 controller.

"And it’s started….this week I brought my Project Scarlett console home and it's become my primary console, playing my games, connecting to the community and yes, using my Elite Series 2 controller, having a blast," said Spencer. "Great work by the team, 2020 is going to be an incredible year."

And itâ€™s startedâ€¦.this week I brought my Project Scarlett console home and it's become my primary console, playing my games, connecting to the community and yes, using my Elite Series 2 controller, having a blast. Great work by the team, 2020 is going to be an incredible year. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 4, 2019

The Xbox Scarlett will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles