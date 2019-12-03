Persona 5 Tops 3.2 Million Units Shipped, Persona 5 Royal Tops 400,000 Units Shipped in Japan - Sales

posted 16 hours ago

Atlus announced Persona 5 have topped more than 3.2 million units shipped worldwide and Persona 5 Royal has topped 400,000 units shipped in Japan.

The franchise has now sold more than 11.1 million units worldwide.

Persona 5 is available now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, while Persona 5 Royal is out now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.





