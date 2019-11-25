Action RPG Immortal Planet Launches December 6 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Monster Couch and developer teedoubleuGAMES announced the action RPG, Immortal Planet, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 6 for $14.99. Pre-orders are now open for the Switch and Xbox One version with a 10 percent discount.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

On the icy surface of a forgotten planet stand ruined tombs where immortals sleep. While sleepless warriors roam the halls with their minds eroded by eternity, a lone Awakewalker emerges from cryosleep. With no memory of their past, it’s up to them to forge their future, discover the planet’s mysteries, and find a way out of this icy hell.

Fight against challenging enemies with complex behaviurs while exploring levels built around single checkpoints. Gather Experiences from fallen enemies to upgrade your character. Fight and die repeatedly, but never lose progress by recovering Experiences lost upon death. Explore the world to discover the story and find many items, spells and weapons that will give you an edge against demanding boss enemies.

Key Features:

Souls-like Progression – Recover Experiences lost upon death and use them to upgrade your character. Customize your playstyle with dozens of items and spells.

– Recover Experiences lost upon death and use them to upgrade your character. Customize your playstyle with dozens of items and spells. Methodical Combat – Patience and focus are much more important than reflexes. Block, dodge and tackle enemies while managing your stamina. You can see enemy stamina and exploit it to stun them when they are exhausted.

– Patience and focus are much more important than reflexes. Block, dodge and tackle enemies while managing your stamina. You can see enemy stamina and exploit it to stun them when they are exhausted. Tight Level Design – Levels are designed around single checkpoints from which you explore the area around it. Levels feature many unlockable shortcuts so you are always progressing no matter what.

– Levels are designed around single checkpoints from which you explore the area around it. Levels feature many unlockable shortcuts so you are always progressing no matter what. Intense Boss Fights – Every level features a powerful boss enemy. Fights with these enemies are multi-stage struggles that are a real test of skill and determination.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles