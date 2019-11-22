Code Vein Season Pass DLCs to Release in in Early 2020 - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the three big DLC for the Code Vein Season Pass will launch in early 2020.

The Season Pass DLC will include a new story, new bosses, new stages, new NPC costumes, and new customization parts.





Code Vein is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles