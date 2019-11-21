Ubisoft Black Friday Deals Are Now Live, Discounts Games Up to 90% Off - News

/ 474 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Ubisoft's Black Friday Sale is now live and discounts games up to 90% off. The sale ends on December 2, 2019. There are a total of 475 games and merchandise that have been discounted.

Some of the discounted games include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Rainbow Six: Siege, The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

View the Black Friday Sale video from Ubisoft below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles