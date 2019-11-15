Phil Spencer: Gears 5 Sold Better Than Gears 4 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 684 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Eurogamer revealed Gears 5 sold better than Gears of War 4. He said that having the game on Game Pass is about giving gamers a choice on how they want to buy and play the game.
"Gears 5 sold well for us," said Spencer. "It sold better than Gears 4. And we feel good about it. If people want to make the choice of buying Gears, that's an option we want to give them. I'm not trying to funnel everybody who wants to play Gears into the subscription. It's about giving gamers choice. Certain players will make the decision as part of Game Pass that they'll either want to start to subscribe, or they're already a subscriber and they stay subscribed.
"Right now the easiest metric to talk to Rod or anybody about the success is, how many players did we find with this game? And let the gamers choose how they actually want to get the entitlement for the game. It is an evolution, there's no doubt.
"Studios have been trained that, what I look at is what are my day one sales, what are my week one sales? And as an industry, the press wants to know. Hey, how do I judge if Gears 5 has been a success? What I will say is we're incredibly happy with Gears 5. It did review well. It has a tonne of players. We're taking feedback on certain things. The economy - I see the feedback on the game as well. But I thought it was a great release in the Gears franchise and it drove a tonne of players who wanted to go play, and that's awesome."
Gears 5 is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as Game Pass on both platforms.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
16 Comments
Was worried Gamepass nuked Gears 5's sales, but uf it still sold better thsn 4, and brought new customers ti Gamepass, microsoft must see Gears as a success. Woukdve liked to see the exact numbers.
Microsoft hasn't released any specific numbers in terms of sales in years. Which is a shame. Gears 5 is a better game than Gears 4.
Yeah. I would like to see some exact numbers . Too bad we couldn't see those numbers. Too bad that information is unavailable so that the words of a corporate spokesmodel could be given some credence.
Well, he's obviously throwing in GamePass players, which saw deep discounts around launch. It would be interesting to see physical and digital sales numbers, plus how many actually stayed and payed full price for GamePass.
Or the game just sold well on all fronts.
Yeah, as Zhuge on Era said, this has to include Game Pass downloads to make sense. Without figures, it's anyone's guess.
@CGI, Shouldn't matter either way, If someone goes out of there way to download a game than its no difference to buying a game than returning it after afew days. And that still counts as a sale. So possibly they included GamePass users. In the end, its there direction of there business so sales figures need to judged differently.
Ujmm I am getting the impression that a download on gamepass count as a sale.
That's what I'm thinking as well.
See this has me a bit sceptical all the sales charts have pointed to pretty poor sales and steamcharts player base numbers are down to just 500 this month with not so clever reviews on steam overall...i just assumed not many bought it and opted for the pass via ms store maybe explaining the low numbers on steam....hmm
What are the numbers for sold copies? He talks about "how many players found it" And then what? Nice metric.....This game is tanking on Twitch, didn't sell well on steam at all, looked to have modest physical sales, and fell like a comet out of the top 25 most played XBO games after briefly dethroning Fortnite from the #1 spot.
Got downvoted for actually stating facts. What a joke some people on vgc can be.
How does "buying" a game on game pass work?
I googled it. Interesting. Makes sense it sold more. 3 years later gets you a bigger userbase. Gamepass gives you a better way of reaching people, and a discount.
If you play a game on gamepass you get like 10% off the pull game and I think after 2 months it becomes 20% off.
Full*
