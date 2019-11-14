Microsoft Flight Simulator Get X019 Gameplay Trailer - News

Xbox Game Studios at X019 released a new gameplay trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Here is an overview of the game:

Coming 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.

