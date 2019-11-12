Analyst: Switch Recently Topped 600,000 Units Sold in South Korea, Faster Than PS4 - Sales

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter announced lifetime sales of the Nintendo Switch recently surpassed 600,000 units in South Korea. The Switch reached 600,000 units sold in South Korea faster than the PlayStation 4 did.

Ahmad also revealed that Ring Fit Adventure is selling well in South Korea.

Nintendo recently announced shipment figures for the Switch topped 41.67 million units worldwide as of September 30. Nintendo shipped 4.8 million Switch units during that quarter.

The Nintendo Switch Lite shipped 1.95 million units worldwide in its first 10 days. The Switch surpassed 10 million units sold to consumers in Japan as of November 3. The Switch has also sold over 15 million units in North America and over 10 million units in Europe.

One unknown market where Ring Fit Adventure is also doing well is South Korea.



The game has a strong marketing push there with localised ads. Sell through is notable.



Switch installed base, incl. grey market units, surpassed 600k in the country recently. https://t.co/QeDeMTbPoP — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 12, 2019

Faster than PS4 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 12, 2019

