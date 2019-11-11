Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trophy List Revealed - News

/ 350 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

The complete Trophy List for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been posted on PSN Profiles ahead of the release of the game on Friday, November 15. The Xbox and Steam Achievement list are likely to be the game.

You can read the Trophy List here. The description for some of the trophies do include spoilers.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles