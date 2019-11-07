Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads in October 2019 - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games chart.





Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 3 The Outer Worlds 4 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 5 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 6 NBA 2K20 7 Madden NFL 20 8 Grand Theft Auto V 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 10 Borderlands 3 11 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE 12 Mortal Kombat 11 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 14 Rocket League 15 God of War 16 Marvel’s Spider-Man 17 WWE 2K20 18 STAR WARS Battlefront II 19 THE FOREST 20 NHL 20

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 SUPERHOT VR 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 4 Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted 5 Job Simulator 6 Creed: Rise to Glory 7 Borderlands 2 VR 8 Firewall Zero Hour 9 Blood & Truth 10 PlayStation VR Worlds

Free-to-Play Games 1 Fortnite 2 Apex Legends 3 MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 4 Brawlhalla 5 Dauntless 6 Warframe 7 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LITE 8 Paladins 9 H1Z1: Battle Royale 10 CARAVAN STORIES

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack 2 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 3 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 4 Fortnite – The Final Reckoning Pack 5 Call of Duty Modern Wafare – C.O.D.E. Defender Pack 6 Fortnite – P-1000’s Challenge Pack 7 Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 9 Beat Saber: Panic! At The Disco Music Pack 10 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack

