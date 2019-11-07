Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads in October 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 289 Views
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games chart.
Here is the complete list of charts:
|PS4 Games
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|2
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|3
|The Outer Worlds
|4
|EA SPORTS FIFA 20
|5
|Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
|6
|NBA 2K20
|7
|Madden NFL 20
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
|10
|Borderlands 3
|11
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|12
|Mortal Kombat 11
|13
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|14
|Rocket League
|15
|God of War
|16
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|17
|WWE 2K20
|18
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|19
|THE FOREST
|20
|NHL 20
|PS VR Games
|1
|Beat Saber
|2
|SUPERHOT VR
|3
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|4
|Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
|5
|Job Simulator
|6
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|7
|Borderlands 2 VR
|8
|Firewall Zero Hour
|9
|Blood & Truth
|10
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|Free-to-Play Games
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|Apex Legends
|3
|MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2
|4
|Brawlhalla
|5
|Dauntless
|6
|Warframe
|7
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LITE
|8
|Paladins
|9
|H1Z1: Battle Royale
|10
|CARAVAN STORIES
|DLC and Expansions
|1
|Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack
|2
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
|3
|Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
|4
|Fortnite – The Final Reckoning Pack
|5
|Call of Duty Modern Wafare – C.O.D.E. Defender Pack
|6
|Fortnite – P-1000’s Challenge Pack
|7
|Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack
|8
|Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
|9
|Beat Saber: Panic! At The Disco Music Pack
|10
|Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.