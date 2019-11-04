Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Debuts at the Swiss Charts - Sales

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 43rd week of 2019.

The Outer Worlds debuted in third place, Ring Fit Adventure (NS) debuted in fourth, and MediEvil (PS4) debuted in fifth. WWE 2K20 debuted in 8th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 43, 2019:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - NEW FIFA 20 The Outer Worlds - NEW Ring Fit Adventure - NEW MediEvil - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WWE 2K20 - NEW Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Farming Simulator 19

