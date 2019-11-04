Hideo Kojima explains Why He Likes Making Different Games - News

Hideo Kojima speaking during a BAFTA panel discussed why he likes making different games and pushing boundaries.

"I think simplicity is good, but it gets consumed very quickly," said Kojima. "It’s like food: anything that’s really digestible, it just goes out. […] And it doesn’t remain in the body. But something that’s awkward, that is not really digestible, it remains in your body. And you don’t know what it is. And human has this intellectual feeling that kind of lingers: what is this?

"Like for instance a movie, if that lingers in you, you watch it again over and over, or you talk with your friends about them, what was that about? Or maybe take time to rewatch again, or rethink of it again. And you kind of start to understand the real meaning. And it begins to be a real body, your blood and meat. And it remains in your body fluid, and not just comes out. And I want to create that kind of thing.

"I grew up watching movies or things like that, so I just do that in games. Everyone says it’s complicated, but I think everyone should just keep it and maybe nourish it for five or ten years, and maybe they will start to understand. And I really want to create those kind of things."

Despite Death Stranding not even being released yet, Kojima is already looking at his next project.

"Death Stranding will be released next week, but I’m already thinking about [the] next project, and the next next project. And I’m trying to prepare things. But it’s a natural thing for me. It’s like having breakfast, lunch or dinner, it’s like a loop. It’s nothing special to me. […] I’m still, you know, physically fit to do it."

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

