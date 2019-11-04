Nintendo Plans to Bring More 3DS Franchises to the Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

The handheld only version of the Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite, has had a strong start with nearly 2 million consoles shipped in just 10 days.

The Wall Street Journal tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki announced via Twitter Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa is planning to bring more Nintendo 3DS franchises to the Nintendo Switch.

The result is encouraging for Pokemon games coming next month. Nintendo chief Furukawa said company would make more 3DS franchises available on Switch to convey appeal of Lite. — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) October 31, 2019

One of Nintendo's biggest franchises, Pokemon, has seen the jump from the 3DS to the Switch with the release of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, and will see the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield later this month. Brain Age is also coming to the Nintendo Switch.

