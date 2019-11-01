Hearthstone: Descent of Dragons Expansion Announced, Adds 135 New Cards to Your Collection - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment during the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony has announced Hearthstone: Descent of Dragons expansion.

The expansion adds 135 new cards to your collection. This includes the new including new Galakrond Hero Cards, Sidequests, a new Invoke keyword, and dragons.

View the cinematic trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Rise of Shadows the League of E.V.I.L. set a master plan into motion: a daring theft of the floating city of Dalaran. That plot further thickened in swirling sands and dusty tombs when ancient plagues were unleashed and the Saviors of Uldum stood up to take down the forces of evil. Now, it’s time for this epic story to reach its conclusion. And it’s time... for some dragons. Introducing Hearthstone’s newest expansion: Descent of Dragons!

Descent of Dragons will take off with 135 new cards to add to your collection, including new Galakrond Hero Cards, Sidequests, a new Invoke keyword, and tons of dragons!

Pre-purchase Descent of Dragons and be prepared to take to the skies when Descent of Dragons launches later this year. Two pre-purchase options are available, and you can get BOTH for extra value!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles