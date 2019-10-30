Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Earns Over $600 Million in 3 Days - Sales

Activision has announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare grossed over $600 million in sell-through worldwide in its first three days of release. The title has earned more revenue in its first three days than any other Call of Duty title sold in its first three days in this console generation.

The game set a PlayStation 4 record with the highest digital pre-orders and highest three-day digital sales. The game is also the biggest Call of Duty PC launch ever.





“Call of Duty is once again the top selling new premium game of the year, proving the enduring nature of the franchise across console, PC, mobile, and esports,” said Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard’s Chief Executive Officer. “In its first three days of release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more than doubled the box office opening of Joker.”

“Through the first three days, Modern Warfare has more total players and total hours played than any Call of Duty opening release in the last six years. More importantly, our players are having a great time playing,” said Rob Kostich, president, Activision. “Congratulations to Infinity Ward and all our teams involved on an incredible game and its spectacular launch. We also want to thank the community for your incredible support. The launch of Modern Warfare is only the start. There’s much more to come.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

