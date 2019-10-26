Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending October 19 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 257,183 consoles sold for the week ending October 19, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 214,298 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 54,559 units, the 3DS with 9,744 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 29 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 257,183 ( 39,701,301 ) PlayStation 4 - 214,298 ( 101,062,864 ) Xbox One - 54,559 ( 43,573,515 ) 3DS - 9,744 ( 74,853,102 ) PS Vita - 29 (15,901,487)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 102,518 PlayStation 4 - 67,101 Xbox One - 33,870 3DS - 5,154

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 106,146 Switch - 75,588 Xbox One - 17,019 3DS - 3,264 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 71,466 PlayStation 4 - 33,953 Xbox One - 1,441 3DS - 1,036 PS Vita - 29

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 7,611 PlayStation 4 - 7,098 Xbox One - 2,229 3DS - 290

