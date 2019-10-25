Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Launches for PC on January 9, 2020 - News

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion will launch for Windows PC on January 9, 2020. The expansion is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.





Here is an overview of the expansion:

The Massive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion

A diverse locale, rich with endemic life. Numerous monsters that prey on each other and get into turf wars. A new hunting experience, making use of the densely packed environment.

Monster Hunter: World, the game that brought you a new style of hunting action, is about to get even bigger with the massive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion!

Key Features

All-new Hunting Mechanics – All 14 weapon types have new moves and combos. Each weapon has more unique actions than ever before. Every weapon now lets you use the clutch claw, a new function of the slinger, to grapple onto monsters. You’ll drain your stamina while clinging onto monsters, but it opens up various new ways of controlling their movement!

– All 14 weapon types have new moves and combos. Each weapon has more unique actions than ever before. Every weapon now lets you use the clutch claw, a new function of the slinger, to grapple onto monsters. You’ll drain your stamina while clinging onto monsters, but it opens up various new ways of controlling their movement! New Quest Difficulty: Master Rank! – On top of low rank and high rank, there is now a new quest difficulty called “master rank.”

Master rank quests will become available once you purchase the Iceborne expansion. You’ll be able to earn new materials and fight even stronger monsters on these quests!

– On top of low rank and high rank, there is now a new quest difficulty called “master rank.” Master rank quests will become available once you purchase the Iceborne expansion. You’ll be able to earn new materials and fight even stronger monsters on these quests! New Locale: Hoarfrost Reach – An unknown environment, yet to be discovered by mankind. Hoarfrost Reach has plenty of unique endemic life and monsters that could only exist in such a harsh climate. It has diverse geographical features as well, from deep stretches of snow that impede your movement to relaxing hot springs, and even unstable ground that could collapse at any moment! The visual effects are some of the most detailed the Monster Hunter series has ever seen!

– An unknown environment, yet to be discovered by mankind. Hoarfrost Reach has plenty of unique endemic life and monsters that could only exist in such a harsh climate. It has diverse geographical features as well, from deep stretches of snow that impede your movement to relaxing hot springs, and even unstable ground that could collapse at any moment! The visual effects are some of the most detailed the Monster Hunter series has ever seen! Various New Monsters! – Hoarfrost Reach is home to many new endemic creatures and monsters, such as the snow-swimming Beotodus, the raging Banbaro, and the mysterious elder dragon Velkhana. But changes are afoot in familiar locales as well! Keep an eye out for new tracks of fan favorite monsters, such as Tigrex and Nargacuga! Rajang is coming as a Free Title Update at a later date.

PC Features:

High-resolution textures.

4K resolution support.

Uncapped frame rate.

Ultrawide 21:9 support.

DirectX 12 support.

Mouse and keyboard controls.

