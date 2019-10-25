One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Gets Tank Topper Army Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows that features the Tank Topper Army.

In One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows , players will get the chance to create their own custom-made avatar and experience their personal legend! While constantly training and completing various missions, you make your way up through the Hero Association ranks. Even in the midst of the battle, players will always have to be on the lookout for random events that will spice up the battle. These special events will range from supervillain interferences to asteroid crashes.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

