DOOM 64 Gets Official Announcement Trailer - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released the official announcement trailer for DOOM 64. You can get a copy of the game for free when you pre-order Doom Eternal.

DOOM 64 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on March 20, 2020.

