NBA 2K20 Tops US Charts in September, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in September 2019, according to figures from NPD.

Overall spending on hardware dropped 22 percent year-on-year to $240 million, while spending on software dropped four percent to $732 million. Overall spending on video games fell eight percent to $1.278 billion.

"Nintendo Switch was again the best-selling hardware platform of September and remains the best-selling platform of 2019," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.





"Year-to-date spending across tracked video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards has fallen 6 percent when compared to 2018, to $8.3 billion," said Piscatella. "Declines in hardware spending have driven the decrease."

NBA 2K20 was the best-selling game in the US in September and is already the best-selling game of 2019.

"NBA 2K20 debuts as the best-selling game of September 2019, and instantly becomes the best-selling game of 2019 year-to-date," said Piscatella. "NBA 2K20 launch-month sales were the highest for any sports game in history, exceeding sales of the previous record holder, NBA 2K19."

Borderlands 3 debuted in second place and had the best launch in franchise history. It is also already the third best-selling game in 2019.

Gears 5 debuted in seventh place. While it might appear to be a low debut for one of the biggest franchises on the Xbox, the game was available day one on Game Pass.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars:

NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 FIFA 20 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gears 5^ Code Vein NHL 20 Mario Kart 8* Minecraft# Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Spyro Reignited Trilogy Red Dead Redemption II Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Marvel’s Spider-Man Catherine The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

*Does not include digital sales

^Does not include Steam digital sales

#Only includes digital sales for PlayStation 4 and Xbox one

Here are the top 10 selling games so far in 2019:

NBA 2K20 Mortal Kombat 11 Borderlands 3 Madden NFL 20 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Anthem Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Resident Evil 2 2019 Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Xbox One

Borderlands 3 NBA 2K20 Gears 5 FIFA 20 Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint NHL 20 Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Grand Theft Auto V

PlayStation 4

NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 FIFA 20 Madden NFL 20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint NHL 20 Code Vein Marvel’s Spider-Man Catherine Minecraft

Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* Mario Kart 8* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Spyro Reignited Trilogy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Mario Maker 2* Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes Of An Elusive Age* Astral Chain* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Party*

Nintendo 3DS

Pokemon: Ultra Sun* Pokemon: Ultra Moon* Super Mario Maker* The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D* Mario Kart 7* Super Mario 3D Land* Super Smash Bros.* The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D* Minecraft* Luigi’s Mansion*

