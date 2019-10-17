Fairy Tail Game Info Details the Story, Characters, And More - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released new information on the upcoming Fairy Tail RPG. The information details the story, playable characters, and more.

Read the information below:

■ Storylines

Fairy Tail‘s enchanting storyline includes the fan-favorite Tenrou Island arc, the Grand Magic Games arc, and the Tartaros arc; as well as other episodes from the original canon based on Hiro Mashima’s best-selling manga and anime series of the same name. The game’s plot focuses on the time period about halfway through the anime and revolves around the Fairy Tail guild’s near demise after the mysterious absence of Natsu’s party.

The guild’s prestige has plummeted in the years since they’ve been gone and is drowning in debt. Thankfully, Natsu and his crew of mages are back and ready to return Fairy Tail to its glory days by joining the Grand Magic Games and competing for top guild.

Action includes Natsu’s party facing Hades in an action-packed showdown, Erza clashing swords with Kagura of Mermaid Heel, and breathtaking battles against the dark guild Tartaros.

Additionally, original episodes will also be playable to help characters bond while unlocking unique scenes in the game.

■ Characters

To help in the quest, two new playable characters were also announced: as “The Iron Dragon Slayer,” Gajeel Redfox, and “The User of Water,” Juvia Lockser, join Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Gray Fullbuster, Erza Scarlet, and Wendy Marvell in their heroic journey to restore their Fairy Tail guild to its former brilliance.

Gajeel Redfox (voiced by Wataru Hatano)

An iron Dragon Slayer who can become stronger by eating iron, and can transform his skin into iron scales. His nickname is Black Steel Gajeel and his partner is Lily.

Juvia Lockser (voiced by Mai Nakahara)

A mage who can manipulate, and even turn her body into, water. She was a mage in the Phantom Lord guild until they battled Fairy Tail, where she falls in love with Gray and then joins Fairy Tail.

■ Requests

Throughout the game, mages accept jobs from the request board inside Fairy Tail headquarters. Battles often accompany these jobs, so characters must coordinate their attacks with other party members. Once completing the task, players report back to the guild to receive rewards, including money, items, and guild fame. Guild rank will vary in line with fame, rising from D to S—the higher the rank, the more challenging the mission, but with that comes even bigger rewards. Rise the ranks to take on the most challenging missions in the courageous quest to become the greatest guild in Fiore.

Fairy Tail will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC worldwide in 2020.

