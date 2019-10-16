Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts, Hardware Sales Drop - Sales

/ 341 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (NS) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 30,350 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 13.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 56,680 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 7,849 units, the 3DS sold 1,041 units. The Xbox One sold 78 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 26 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bandai Namco, 10/10/19) – 30,350 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 25,292 (386,163) [PS4] Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft, 10/04/19) – 12,664 (67,397) [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch (Level-5, 10/10/19) – 9,426 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo, 09/20/19) – 9,338 (212,918) [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 9,332 (371,268) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,696 (2,488,259) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,308 (961,796) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 7,196 (661,481) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,732 (3,295,636)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles