PlayStation Awards 2019 Takes Place on December 3 - News

/ 222 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced the PlayStation Awards 2019 will take place on December 3 at 5pm JST in Tokyo, Japan. You will be able to watch it live here.

Here is the list of award categories:

Platinum Prize: Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over one million copies.

Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over one million copies. Gold Prize: Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies.

Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies. PlayStation Network Award: Top three network sales titles will be awarded (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019).

Top three network sales titles will be awarded (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019). PlayStation 25th Anniversary Users’ Choice Award: Top five titles which have won PlayStation Awards in the last 24 years will be voted by Japan and Asia users.

Top five titles which have won PlayStation Awards in the last 24 years will be voted by Japan and Asia users. PlayStation VR Award: Three titles that contributed to the sales of PlayStation VR (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019). *Excluding last year’s winning titles.

Three titles that contributed to the sales of PlayStation VR (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019). *Excluding last year’s winning titles. Indies & Developer Award: Three titles that contributed to the expansion of PlayStation (from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019). *Excluding last year’s winning titles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles