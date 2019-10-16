Riot Games Announces First-Person Tactical Shooter Codenamed Project A - News

Riot Games has announced a new character-based, first-person tactical shooter, codenamed Project A, for Windows PC. A release date was not announced.

"Just like League [of Legends], we’re in this for years and years to come," executive producer Anna Donlon said in the announcement video. "With Project A, we’re staying true to the high consequence gameplay of tactical shooters. But we want to evolve the space. We want a tactical shooter with more creativity, more expression, and a lot more style. In Project A, your abilities create amazing tactical opportunities for your gunplay to shine.

View the announcement video of the game below:

"We started with a crew of veteran developers who have a deep passion and a wide range of experience in the first-person shooter space. But it’s not enough to have the right team. We also need to solve the right problems. But what does that really mean? Well, we’re all tired of seeing our bullets not register because of low server tick rates. We keep hearing buzzwords like dedicated servers, but almost nothing about low ping or how the game plans to fight peekers advantage.

"But with Project A, we’re going big on things like global infrastructure and netcode designed to go to war on peekers advantage. You’ll hear more technical details as we get closer to launch, but just know, we know these are critical things to get right."

"We know you hate second guessing if you really lost or someone was running on a aimbot or a wallhack," Donlon added. "From day one, we have put anti-cheat at the forefront of our development, and we will do whatever it takes to preserve the integrity of your matches. We want to be firm in our commitment here because this matters to us and we know it really matters to you.

"These are just some examples of what we mean when we say we want to do a character-based tactical shooter right. We’re keeping the fundamentals that make the genre so so competitive, but also bringing some new additions. We’re going heads down for a while, but expect to hear more from us in 2020."

Thanks Gematsu.

