FIFA 20 Tops the UK Charts, GRID Debuts in 5th - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

FIFA 20 has remained in first on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending October 12. Ghost Recon Breakpoint in its second week remained in second place.

Codemasters's GRID debuted in fifth place. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair debuted in 31st, while Concrete Genie debuted in 35th.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

FIFA 20 Ghost Recon Breakpoint Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gears 5 GRID - NEW Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Borderlands 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 Sea of Thieves

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

