Survival Game Surviving the Aftermath Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Paradox Interactive has announced survival game, Surviving the Aftermath, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Epic Games Store and Steam. It will be available soon in early access on the Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Preview.

"With the staggering growth of Surviving Mars this year we knew we had something special and we wanted to find new ways to utilize survival management gameplay," said Surviving the Aftermath and Surviving Mars lead producer Nikhat Ali. "Surviving the Aftermath gives us the opportunity to experiment with these mechanics in new and interesting ways that we think our players will love."

More information on the game will be released during the PDXCON 2019 Announcement Show on October 19 at 10am CEST.

