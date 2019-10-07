FIFA 20 Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

/ 286 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

FIFA 20 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 39, 2019, according to SELL. The Xbox One version debuted in second and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in fourth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 NBA 2K20 Xbox One FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Gears 5 Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening FIFA 20 Dragon Quest XI Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Moon Pokemon Sun PC FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles