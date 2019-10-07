Quantcast
FIFA 20 Debuts at the Top of the French Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 286 Views

FIFA 20 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 39, 2019, according to SELL. The Xbox One version debuted in second and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in fourth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4
  1. FIFA 20
  2. Borderlands 3
  3. NBA 2K20
Xbox One
  1. FIFA 20
  2. Borderlands 3
  3. Gears 5
Nintendo Switch
  1. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
  2. FIFA 20
  3. Dragon Quest XI
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Yo-Kai Watch 3
  2. Pokemon Moon
  3. Pokemon Sun
PC
  1. FIFA 20
  2. Borderlands 3
  3. The Sims 4

