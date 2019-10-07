Fallout Legacy Collection Announced for UK and Germany, Launches October 25 - News

Bethesda Softworks has announced a Fallout Legacy collection for Windows PC. It will launch on October 25 in the UK and Germany for €39.99.

The collection includes the Fallout titles for Windows PC: Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3 GOTY, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 4 GOTY. Fallout 76 is not part of the collection.

'Please stand by' for pre-order in the UK!



A collection of #Fallout titles for PC featuring Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3 GOTY, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 4 GOTY.



This product will be released on 25th of October in Germany and the UK. pic.twitter.com/O4x28FLAhs — Bethesda UK (@Bethesda_UK) October 4, 2019

Fallout Legacy will release in UK and Germany only. — Bethesda UK (@Bethesda_UK) October 4, 2019

Stay tuned to VGChartz for a possible release of the collection in other countries around the world.

