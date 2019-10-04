Call of Duty: Mobile Tops 35 Million Downloads - News

Publisher Activision and developer Tencent Games announced the free-to-play game, Call of Duty: Mobile, has surpassed 35 million downloads. That is faster than any other mobile first-person or third-Person action game on the App Store or Google Play.

"The response from fans across both Android and iOS has been amazing. Already, Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 35 million downloads on its way to becoming the #1 ranked iOS app in downloads overall, not only among games, but also among all apps, in 100 countries," said Activision President Rob Kostich.

"This is an incredibly fun experience, and we’re only getting started. Congratulations to the teams at Activision and at our partner Tencent’s TiMi Studios for making such a great game for players. And special thanks to our fans for their continued support. There is a ton more to look forward to as we release more content and updates."

Call of Duty: Mobile released on October 1.

