Nintendo Switch Lite Had Second Biggest Hardware Revision Launch in Japan

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch Lite had the second biggest hardware revision launch in Japan, according to Game Data Library. The Nintendo Switch Lite sold 177,936 in its opening week, which was only beat out by the Nintendo 3DS XL, which sold 187,480 units.

The Nintendo DSi sold 171,925 units, the New Nintendo 3DS XL sold 164,756 units, and the Game Boy Color sold 155,744 units to round out the top five best-selling revision launches.

Comparing sales of the Nintendo Switch Lite with other additional hardware SKUs.



It did worse than the 3DS XL but better than every thing else, very good launch for the system.



The DS Lite was heavily supply constrained, hence the softer launch. pic.twitter.com/pegTECvbmz — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) September 25, 2019

