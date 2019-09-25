Fairy Tail Game Main Story is About 30 Hours Long - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The most recent issue of Dengeki PlayStation has reveal new information on the upcoming Fairy Tail game.

The information reveals the main game will take around 30 hours to complete and when you include side quests the game will take longer. The game also features more than 10 playable characters, a variety of costumes, DLC is being considered.

Fairy Tail will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC worldwide in 2020.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles