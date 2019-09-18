Rhythm Game Spin Rhythm XD Lands on Steam Early Access on October 22, Switch in 2020 - News

Developer Super Spin Digital announced the "interdimensional electronic music rhythm game" Spin Rhythm XD will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on October 22 for $19.99, and for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Spin Rhythm XD is an interdimensional electronic music rhythm game with fluid, analogue-inspired controls and fully hand-sequenced levels.

Key Features:

Take Control – Spin, flick, and tap to match colors and beats. Spin Rhythm‘s smooth controls work seamlessly across multiple devices including mouse and keyboard, Steam Controller and other controllers, motion controls, and even real MIDI DJ turntables (BETA).

– Spin, flick, and tap to match colors and beats. Spin Rhythm‘s smooth controls work seamlessly across multiple devices including mouse and keyboard, Steam Controller and other controllers, motion controls, and even real MIDI DJ turntables (BETA). Master – Precise, hand-made levels across three to five unique difficulties.

– Precise, hand-made levels across three to five unique difficulties. Music – Over 30 of the juiciest tunes in the known universe from Nitro Fun, Hyper Potions, Subtact, Panda Eyes, Teminite, Anomalie, Tut Tut Child, Pegboard Nerds, Tristam, Braken, Maxo, Tokyo Machine, Douglas Holmquist, Kitty, Rogue, seejay, Birocratic, 2Mello, and more.

– Over 30 of the juiciest tunes in the known universe from Nitro Fun, Hyper Potions, Subtact, Panda Eyes, Teminite, Anomalie, Tut Tut Child, Pegboard Nerds, Tristam, Braken, Maxo, Tokyo Machine, Douglas Holmquist, Kitty, Rogue, seejay, Birocratic, 2Mello, and more. Create – Custom levels and backgrounds you can share with the world.

– Custom levels and backgrounds you can share with the world. Compete – Become the best in the universe as you race to the top of the global leaderboards.

