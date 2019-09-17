Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Trailer Features Fan Favorite Moments - News

Publisher Mad Dog Games and developer Saber Interactive has released a new trailer for Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered that features fan favorite moments.

Here is an overview of the game:

The beloved and critically acclaimed Ghostbusters video game is back and remastered for modern consoles and PC!

Strap on your proton pack once again and join the Ghostbusters on the adventure with the voice and likeness of the original crew as you battle to save New York!

Key Features:

Authentic Ghostbusters Experience – The game features the voices and in-game likenesses of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson in an original story penned by the writers of the original films – Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

– The game features the voices and in-game likenesses of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson in an original story penned by the writers of the original films – Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Unique Gameplay – Experience unique ghost hunting, wrangling and trapping with upgradeable weapons in widely destructible environments. Test the team’s mettle with large scale boss fights.

– Experience unique ghost hunting, wrangling and trapping with upgradeable weapons in widely destructible environments. Test the team’s mettle with large scale boss fights. Storyline Campaign – Play through a unique storyline as the player battles and captures ghosts – both well-loved and brand new – throughout New York.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on October 4.

