New Xbox Releases Next Week - The Sojourn - News

/ 266 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 16

We Were Here

September 17

Bus Simulator

Rebel Corps

Stela

September 18

Mable & The Wood

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning

Sally's Law

September 19

Truck Driver September 20 The Sojourn

Rebound Dodgeball Evolvedax

Niffelheim

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles